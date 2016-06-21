Pain Perdu with Roasted Peaches

In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg, whisking until well blended. Slowly blend in milk. Soak bread croutons in egg mixture 1–2 minutes. In a cast iron skillet, melt ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Working in batches, sauté bread in butter 1–2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove and keep warm. Continue until all bread slices are sautéed, adding more butter as needed during cooking process. In a separate sauté pan, combine water, sugar and peach slices, stirring gently to mix well. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook until peaches are fork-tender, 5–8 minutes. In a small bowl, dissolve cornstarch in wine. Add cornstarch mixture to pan and cook until syrup is reduced to half volume, whisking constantly. To serve, place 2 pieces of lost bread in the center of each 10-inch plate. Top with an equal portion of sliced peaches and drizzle with fresh fruit syrup. Garnish with whipped cream and powdered sugar if desired.