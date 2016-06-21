Deputies investigating 2 bodies found in 2 different vehicle fires

UPDATE: Officials have revealed that one victim is male and the other is female, but provided no additional information.

Two bodies were discovered in two burned out vehicles by firefighters and investigators need the public to come forward with information.

Officials say the Carencro Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Disette Rd for a vehicle fire at roughly 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. After extinguishing the fire, they made the gruesome discovery.

The second call came in at roughly 3:30 a.m. in the City of Scott. Officials say the car was in the 400 block of Old Spanish Trail.

"At this time detectives have not linked the incidents or identified the vehicles or the victims," said Capt. John Babin, Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are currently following up on leads.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office will conduct autopsies on both bodies.

If you know anything regarding either of these cases, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 236-5876.

