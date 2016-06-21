Heat safety starts before you walk outside

People living in South Louisiana are used to the heat, but with "feels like" temperatures reaching as high as 105, it can feel downright miserable at times. With more hot days ahead, it's important to remember to be safe and hydrate.

"If you can avoid going outside in the heat, it's best to do so," said Brad Harris said. " If you're going to be outside in the heat, it's best to make sure you drink plenty of fluids every 15 to 20 minutes, make sure you're getting some kind of fluids in your body to replenish what you're losing through sweat."

If you don't take the warning seriously, your next visit could be from an emergency responder.

"A lot of the heat related calls that we go on are people that have been out in the heat too long and they have not properly hydrated," Harris noted. "Typically they are past the point of cramps and now they are more to the point of heat exhaustion to where they are tired, confused, they can't stop shaking, shivering, that sort of thing, so we have to do some type of active cooling to cool them down, typically with ice packs and possibly with an IV if they have to be hydrated that way."

Should the worst happen, you should be prepared by always having your emergency medical information on hand. For those with a smartphone, this can be as easy as editing your Health App information.

