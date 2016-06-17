Legislation passed requiring cursive handwriting in Louisiana schools

Digital devices have some forgetting basic handwriting skills, but Louisiana students will no longer have that excuse.

"Cursive writing shall be taught in all public schools. Each public school 9 shall ensure that such instruction is introduced by the third grade and 10 incorporated into the curriculum in grades four through twelve," reads the text of Senate Bill 275, a resolution signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards at the conclusion of the 2016 Regular Legislative Session.

Louisiana Sen. Beth Mizel, of Franklinton, introduced legislation that will continue the handwriting tradition for the next generation.

The original mandate was simple, it only stated that cursive handwriting should be required in schools. After making its way through legislature, the bill added specific language that included charter schools as well as the grade requirements.

The bill was sent to the Governor's desk and with his cursive signature the bill was made to go in effect on July 1, 2017.

