BRPD arrests 8 for alleged trafficking of cocaine, other drugs

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Narcotics detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested eight people Wednesday night for drug trafficking.  

According to the probable cause report, a search was conducted at a home located on Southmoor Drive due to a warrant that was granted for suspected drug activity.  

Detectives seized:  

  • Approx. 261.5 grams of suspected “powder” Cocaine 
  • Approx. 302 grams of suspected high grade Marijuana 
  • Approx. 1,336 grams (2.94 pounds) of suspected Marijuana Wax 
  • Approx. 1.2 grams of suspected MDMA 
  • Approx. 4 grams of suspected LSD 
  • 33 dosage units of suspected Dexmethylphendrate 
  • Approx. 9 grams of suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms) 
  • $2,916.00 U.S. currency 

The individuals arrested include:  

  1. James Soileau, 22 
  2. Ethan Daigle, 24 
  3. James Denhollem, 21
  4. Ryan Lejune, 24
  5. Tyler Burchfield, 24 
  6. Robert Wyckoff, 24 
  7. Jessica Kringlie, 20 
  8. Emily Butler, 21 

