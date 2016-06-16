BRPD arrests 8 for alleged trafficking of cocaine, other drugs

Narcotics detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested eight people Wednesday night for drug trafficking.

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/1WPmjHZ

According to the probable cause report, a search was conducted at a home located on Southmoor Drive due to a warrant that was granted for suspected drug activity.

Detectives seized:

Approx. 261.5 grams of suspected “powder” Cocaine

Approx. 302 grams of suspected high grade Marijuana

Approx. 1,336 grams (2.94 pounds) of suspected Marijuana Wax

Approx. 1.2 grams of suspected MDMA

Approx. 4 grams of suspected LSD

33 dosage units of suspected Dexmethylphendrate

Approx. 9 grams of suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms)

$2,916.00 U.S. currency

The individuals arrested include:

James Soileau, 22 Ethan Daigle, 24 James Denhollem, 21 Ryan Lejune, 24 Tyler Burchfield, 24 Robert Wyckoff, 24 Jessica Kringlie, 20 Emily Butler, 21

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.