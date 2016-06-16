Grand jury verdict stalls case against accused hit-and-run drive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Grand jury verdict stalls case against accused hit-and-run driver that killed LSU student

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Janneh Trench (Source: WAFB) Janneh Trench (Source: WAFB)
Eric Fabre (Source: WAFB) Eric Fabre (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The verdict from a grand jury sent prosecutors back to the drawing board for a case against a man accused of causing a crash in 2014 that killed an LSU student.  

Court records show that the grand jury pretermitted the case against Janneh Trench, 37. That means the prosecution cannot move forward, but can bring the case back to the grand jury with new evidence at a later date. 

Trench is accused of causing a crash that killed 21-year-old Eric Fabre. It happened on June 20, 2014 at the corner of Airline and Old Hammond Hwy. 

Fabre was driving a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle. Fabre was thrown from the scooter and died from his injuries. 

The vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene. 

In the days following the crash, investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department located a burned vehicle that they believe was involved in the crash. Investigators said the vehicle belonged to Trench. 

A warrant was issued for Trench's arrest. It took nearly a year before he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Clayton, Georgia on June 15, 2015.  

Trench was extradited back to Baton Rouge on July 2, 2015. which was the same day Fabre would have turned 22 years old.  

Judge Anthony Marabella set Trench's bond amount at $77,000. The bond amount breaks down as $67,000 for negligent homicide and $10,000 for simple arson.  

Trench was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on bond on July 22, 2015. 

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly