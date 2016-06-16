Grand jury verdict stalls case against accused hit-and-run driver that killed LSU student

Baton Rouge Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that killed 20-year-old Eric Fabre Friday, and they believe they have found the vehicle that caused the crash. However, the vehicle has been burned beyond recognition.

Police find burnt vehicle, believe it was involved in deadly hit and run crash

Baton Rouge Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to the deadly crash that killed 20-year-old Eric Fabre on June 20, 2014.

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit and run crash that killed an LSU student nearly a year ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Janneh Trench, 36, of Vacherie, was arrested early Monday morning in Clayton, Georgia.

Suspect arrested in hit and run crash that killed LSU student in 2014

It's been almost a year since Eric Fabre's life was tragically cut short in a hit and run accident. His father, Jack, says every day without his son is painful.

Grieving father gets closure nearly a year after his son's death

The man accused of killing an LSU student in a hit and run crash in 2014 returned to Baton Rouge on Thursday to face charges. He is charged with negligent homicide, felony hit and run, reckless operation, obstruction of justice, operating a vehicle while under suspension and arson.

Janneh Trench, the man accused of the deadly hit-and-run of LSU student, Eric Fabre, 21, bonded out of jail Saturday and the victim's family is furious. That's because it took almost a year for police to track Trench down.

The Investigators: Hit and run suspect out on bond after being on the run for a year

The verdict from a grand jury sent prosecutors back to the drawing board for a case against a man accused of causing a crash in 2014 that killed an LSU student.

Court records show that the grand jury pretermitted the case against Janneh Trench, 37. That means the prosecution cannot move forward, but can bring the case back to the grand jury with new evidence at a later date.

Trench is accused of causing a crash that killed 21-year-old Eric Fabre. It happened on June 20, 2014 at the corner of Airline and Old Hammond Hwy.

Fabre was driving a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle. Fabre was thrown from the scooter and died from his injuries.

The vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene.

In the days following the crash, investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department located a burned vehicle that they believe was involved in the crash. Investigators said the vehicle belonged to Trench.

A warrant was issued for Trench's arrest. It took nearly a year before he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Clayton, Georgia on June 15, 2015.

Trench was extradited back to Baton Rouge on July 2, 2015. which was the same day Fabre would have turned 22 years old.

Judge Anthony Marabella set Trench's bond amount at $77,000. The bond amount breaks down as $67,000 for negligent homicide and $10,000 for simple arson.

Trench was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on bond on July 22, 2015.

