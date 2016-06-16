Walmart employee arrested for slashing man during fight at deli counter

A Walmart employee was arrested after he allegedly slashed a man during a fight at the store's deli counter.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident started shortly before noon at the WalMart Neighborhood Market located on Coursey Blvd near Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The report claims that employee Claude LeDuff, 28, and a female employee were involved in an argument.

"After the verbal altercation, the female co-worker contacted her boyfriend...and told him LeDuff disrespected her," the deputy noted in the report. "The victim arrived at WalMart to confront LeDuff."

Witnesses claim the boyfriend of the employee confronted Leduff. At that time LeDuff is accused of arming himself with a knife and cutting the man on his arm. During questioning, LeDuff claimed his actions were self-defense.

"When the victim arrived, he told LeDuff he wanted to speak to him about the altercation he had with the female," notes the report. "The victim also told LeDuff he had a gun in his vehicle. LeDuff armed himself with the knife before contacting the victim in the public area because he felt he needed to defend himself."

The deputy added that the entire fight was recorded on surveillance cameras.

"The video showed a third party attempted to separate LeDuff and the victim, but LeDuff continued to engage in the fight with the victim."

LeDuff was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and disturbing the peace. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

