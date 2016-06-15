Help international students gain American experience with 'The Little Mermaid'

The latest production at Theatre Baton Rouge is a splash hit and your ticket to one specific performance could help visiting students gain a little more exposure to the American dream.

During the matinee performance on Saturday, June 18, the money raised from your ticket to see "The Little Mermaid" will benefit the International Hospitality Foundation.

"They pair foreign students at LSU with a family, not to stay with them to share experiences with them," explains WAFB 9News anchor Donna Britt, who serves as the honorary chairperson for the event. "So you might take them to a crawfish boil, show them what Halloween is like."

Donna knows first-hand the joy that can come from sharing American experiences with international students.

"We showed Halloween to a little girl from China that was the little girl of our Chinese student, and the first words she learned in English were trick-or-treat," Donna said to Graham Ulkins during the Big Xtra Hour. "When you're with a family you see things that tourist stops won't show you, what our American family life is like."

And speaking of experiences, the Broadway adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" is sure to thrill all who attend.

"It's a really wonderful story that's honestly appropriate for all ages," said Jenny Ballard, Director of the show and Managing Artistic Director for Theatre Baton Rouge. "Kids are going to love this, adults are going to love this, it's really perfect for families and tickets are selling really fast, so we recommend you get them now."

