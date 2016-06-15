WAFB Sportsline RedZone App - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WAFB Sportsline RedZone App

Did you know WAFB has an app for its Sportsline coverage?
 
The Sportsline RedZone App has got everything you could want to keep up with your favorite high school teams, including scores and team information.
 
Looking for the Sportsline RedZone App? It's free to download! : 

Powered by Frankly