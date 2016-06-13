Accused murderer's bond, convicted killer's sentence, teens' trial all set for court

Three major cases are scheduled Monday in the 19th Judicial District Court. They include the consideration for bond for a suspect involved with a shooting that killed two Southern University students, the life sentence for a man convicted of murder due to a heroin overdose, and a trial for two accused murder suspects who were teens when the crime occurred.

Ernest Felton, 22, is charged for his connection to the deaths of Lashuntea Benton and Annette January. Felton was first arrested on April 10 and was released after posting bond. However, he was re-arrested a couple days later for an alleged violation of the conditions of his bond.

On June 3, investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department upgraded to second-degree murder, even though ballistics show that the shots he fired were not the ones that killed Benton and January.

"This is a complicated case given the number of witnesses and statements, multiple shooters, evidence left at the scene and evidence not recovered," said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Felton's lawyer, Brent Stockstill, filed a motion for a bond review, which was heard by Judge Beau Higginbotham. Felton's bond is maintained at $517.00.

Another controversial case went before Judge Don Johnson; attorney Rodney Messina filed an appeal for the sentence of convicted killer Jarret McCasland, 27.

In February 2016, McCasland was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Flavia Cardenas. Moments before the judge read his sentence, McCasland made the following statement before the court.

"I am an innocent person. Y'all (the prosecutors) had to lie to get a conviction. I believe in Jesus. I love my God. I'm coming home to see my family."

Johnson denied the motion to appeal the sentence, so the life sentence was upheld.

RELATED: Man sentenced to life in prison for injecting girlfriend with lethal dose of heroin

Two accused murderers who were only teenagers when the incident happened are set to plea their case in Judge Anthony Marabella.

Windall Herring and Donnell Harris are accused of beating 55-year-old John Bannon so severely that he died as a result of his injuries. The incident happened on February 14, 2014 in the 1600 block of Lake Calais Court.

Herring was 19-years-old when he was arrested. Harris, on the other hand, was only 15-years-old, but he is charged as an adult. If found guilty, Harris will face the same sentencing penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.