Local blood center offering help in wake of mass shooting in Orlando

As hospitals in Orlando are likely scrambling to provide treatment for those affected by Sunday’s mass shooting local blood centers are stepping up to help. Representatives with United Blood Services in Baton Rouge confirms to 9News they have already answered the call.

Mitzi Breaux said the center has sent more than 35 blood products to Orlando, including red cells and platelets. With so many people needing immediate treatment, Breaux said the need for donations is crucial.

"When tragedies like this happen, it's the blood on the shelves that saves lives, so we were happy to be able to help them in this tragic situation and you know, it's why we ask people to donate on a regular basis as often as they can since you just can't control when these types of things happen,” Breaux says.

Breaux also says anyone who wants to donate blood in the wake of the Orlando tragedy can visit the United Blood Services Donor Center in Baton Rouge. To find a blood donation center nearest you click here.

