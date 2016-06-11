GLBT proclamation June 11 in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge celebrates its 10th Pride Festival with some history making firsts.

In a first, The Governor of the State of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, has declared June 11 as GLBT Pride Day in honor of the 10th annual Baton Rouge Pride from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Baton Rouge River Center.

The Mayor of the City of Baton Rouge, Melvin "Kip" Holden, also has proclaimed Saturday as GLBT pride day in the city-parish of East Baton Rouge.

The GLBT acronym is considered a more politically correct and historically accurate version of the more widely-known LGBT, for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

