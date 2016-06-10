VIDEO PREVIEW: LSU takes on Coastal Carolina in Baton Rouge Super Regional

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri and hitting couch Andy Cannizaro observe batting practice on Friday ahead of the first game. (Source: WAFB)

In their third Super Regional in program history, the underdog Coastal Carolina Chanticleers come to Baton Rouge to face Goliath in the form of the LSU Tigers.

Looking to advance to Omaha for the third time in four years, LSU is riding a wave of momentum gained in a late-season surge, thanks in large part to the resurgence of starting pitchers Alex Lange and Jared Poche.

Coastal Carolina is fresh off a Big South title and upset win in the Raleigh Regional last week. The Chanticleers will rely on All-American Andrew Beckwith to get things started on the mound in Game 1.

On the other side, LSU coach Paul Mainieri has tapped Lange to start for the Tigers on Saturday. The series sets up to be a battle of LSU pitching against the heavy hitting of Coastal Carolina.

The first game of the Super Regional is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPNU. Game 2 will be played at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2 or ESPNU. If necessary, a third game will be held Monday with three possible start times: 12, 3 or 6 p.m. CT.

