Two girls rescued from stalled car as flood waters submerge neighborhood

Heavy rain caused several headaches on Baton Rouge roadways Friday afternoon but for two young women it was a nightmare as they had to be rescued after their car stalled in flood waters on Parwood Ave. in Baton Rouge.

"It just looked like something I could get through slowly but surely but yeah... didn't," said Lyla Hixson who was driving the car.

The two girls were heading out to pick up a snack when the rain started coming down in sheets.

"I told her to slow down and then it just made like a pop, pop noise and then we just died and we haven't been able to move from there since," Laura Catherine Fortner said.

The girls say they didn’t think the flooding was that deep but after the car died, the water rose quickly and their fear set in. They immediately made a flurry of phone calls trying to get help.

"I was freaking out because my phone was about to die but I called my parents first and my dad walked down here with an umbrella but he said we couldn't get out because the water was way too high and then people started passing and you know a few stopped and tried to help but there was really nothing they could do at all," Fortner added.

The two girls say they were trapped inside the car for at least an hour and were too scared to move.

"We both started like crying because we were getting claustrophobic and it's crazy how it's only been an hour but it seems like we've been in there all day," Fortner said.

While some drivers chose to take their chances on the roadway, Amy Hodges opted for turning around. She said she has never seen flood waters quite as high in her neighborhood.

"Yeah probably this high yeah,” Hodges said. “I mean it's gotten high before but not quite like it is right now."

As for not driving through flood waters, it is a lesson the two young drivers say they have now learned the hard way.

"Take it seriously,” Hixson said. “Take it from me. Take it seriously. It's a big deal and I don't know what the repercussions are for this hopefully it's not too severe but you never know."

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy was also on scene to assist in the rescue. The family ended up having to call a tow truck and are still waiting to find out the full extent of the damage.

