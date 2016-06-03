Teen wearing ankle monitor arrested after allegedly crashing into police vehicle

A teen wearing an ankle monitor is back behind bars after he allegedly crashed into a police vehicle during a chase.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened Thursday morning around 3:45 a.m. Officers were reportedly responding to a call for service on South 15th St. When they claim a vehicle was driving erratically.

"[Officer] noticed a green Honda driving reckless and at a high rate of speed," notes the probable cause report. "[Officer] attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the defendant refused to stop. The defendant continued to disregard emergency lights and sirens as well as several red light and stop signs."

The chase ended in the 400 block of S. Foster Dr. after the vehicle allegedly hit a marked police unit. The vehicle was damaged, but no one was injured, officials say.

"Moments later, the defendant exited the vehicle and led [the officer] on a foot chase," the reported continued.

The suspect, 19-year-old Adarian White, allegedly resisted arrest. Police say a black pistol fell out of a book bag he was carrying. They also claim to have found a handgun in his vehicle as well as cocaine. In his book bag they claim to have found a weight scale and clear white bags.

"[White] was asked about an ankle monitor that was on his leg," the officer noted. "He stated that he was on parole for a simple robbery conviction in Juvenile Court.

White was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, red light disobey, failure to yield to a stop sign.

White is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $24,600 bond.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.