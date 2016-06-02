3 men arrested for drugs, guns, body armor, stolen property

Three men were arrested after deputies claim to have found drugs, guns and stolen property inside a home.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the search was conducted early Thursday morning at a home located in the 1000 block of Noel Dr. In Henderson, La.

Investigators say they recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, several firearms and a sawed-off shotgun, as well as the stolen property.

Llyod Trackett, Jr, 42, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute, distribution of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, unlawful use or possession of body armor, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of a drug free zone.

Timothy Trahan, 44, of Cecilia was also arrested and charged with possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) and violation of a drug free zone.

Terrance Senegal, 28, of Cecilia was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of schedule II (marijuana), and violation of drug free zone.

All three men were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

