Bond set for man accused of taking police on chase that ended in flames

Bond is set at $51,500 for the man accused of firing a gun in Tigerland and taking police on a chase that ended in flames.

Jeffery Simon Jr, 26, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking Baton Rouge Police on a chase that ended on River Road. They say it started in the 4100 block of Earl Gros at roughly 9 a.m. after officers responded to a call of shots fired.

"No one was struck, no one was injured," said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr, Baton Rouge Police Department. "A suspect vehicle fled the area and police gave chase."

The chase ended on River Road near Brightside Rd.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the vehicle caught fire after it crashed into a pole.

Simon was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

We found that in 2014, Simon was arrested for illegal use of a weapon, attempted second-degree murder and possession of an illegal firearm by convicted felon. Court documents show he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but later pleaded guilty to the amended charges of illegal use of a weapon and was sentenced to 6 months at parish prison.

