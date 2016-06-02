Civil Service Board upholds firing of ousted Denham Springs police chief

Denham Springs Police Chief Scott Jones and Police Captain Steve Kistler were placed on administrative leave, according to officials with the Denham Springs Mayor’s office.

The Investigators have obtained a copy of the city probe that lead to the firing of former Denham Springs Police Chief Scott Jones and another officer.

Jennifer Barclay, the commissioner of the Denham Springs Civil Service Board, said the attorney for ex-Police Chief Scott Jones notified the board of his client’s intentions to appeal his firing.

Day one of an appeal hearing for the ousted Denham Springs police chief ran late into the evening Tuesday, with two witnesses called during three hours of testimony.

Former Denham Springs police chief Scott Jones at first day of his appeal hearing. (Source: WAFB)

During the third day of an appeal hearing for former Denham Springs police chief Scott Jones, some of the city's top officials were called to testify about what led up to his firing.

Council members in Denham Springs will hold a special meeting to discuss the future of Police Chief Scott Jones, who was placed on administrative leave roughly two months ago.

The police chief in Denham Springs has been terminated after being placed on administrative leave roughly two months ago.

Former Denham Springs police chief Scott Jones testifying on the final day of his appeal hearing. (Source: WAFB)

After nearly five hours of testimony and another hour of deliberations, the Civil Service Board voted unanimously to uphold the firing of former Denham Springs Police Chief Scott Jones.

Following the vote, there were no words as the former chief and his family left the courtroom disappointed for the second time in less than two months.

Both attorneys for the hearing said they were not surprised by the board's decision after the four-day appeal hearing, in which the city had to bear the burden of proof.

On the first night of the hearing, CSB Chair Jennifer Barclay said the responsibility weighed heavily on the board.

Jones and his second-in-command, former Captain Steve Kistler, were fired in April over the department's handling of a domestic violence case involving City Councilman Chris Davis.

Davis, 40, was arrested and booked on February 11 after he was accused of domestic abuse that happened on January 15. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail. He posted a $1,500 bond and was released.

However, Davis was not arrested the night of the incident. Rather, he was issued a citation, which led some to question whether this was a violation of protocol.

That question led to an internal affairs investigation into Jones and Kistler. In the report that followed, the investigation found Jones failed to follow a direct order from the mayor telling him to follow the letter of the law.

Davis and his wife have since said the incident was an accident.

Three people took the stand on the fourth night of the hearing, including Jones. Most of the questioning for Jones centered around his involvement with the domestic violence case against City Councilman Chris Davis.

Kistler also took the stand last night and was also questioned about his involvement in the Davis case, including why the department chose to issue a summons for Davis rather than make an arrest back in January.

Kistler and city attorney Stephanie Hulett spent close to an hour going back and forth over testimony that has seemingly changed since the internal investigation into the handling of the case was first launched.

There were a handful of instances where Barclay had to step in to calm the line of questioning, specifically about a private meeting Kistler was called to back in January after questions were raised about how the domestic violence case was handled.

Kistler's appeal hearing, which was expected to be held in June, was moved back and set to start on August 1.

The fight to get Jones' job back is not over following Wednesday night's decision. His attorney said they plan to file an appeal with the 21st Judicial District Court.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.