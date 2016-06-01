Mike VI transported back to his habitat after getting cancer treatment

LSU reported Monday morning that its live tiger mascot, Mike VI, has been diagnosed with cancer. Officials said Mike VI has been diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma.

A national animal rights organization is calling for the Louisiana flagship university to stop using live tigers.

LSU's live mascot, Mike VI, was transported to the Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center Saturday to begin treatment.

A convoy of police and LSU vet school officials at Staring Lane and Highland Road led Mike VI back to his habitat on campus after the beloved Tiger mascot received treatment for cancer at Mary Bird Perkins. (Source: WAFB)

LSU’s live tiger mascot has returned to his habitat on the university's campus to rest in his night house after going through treatment Wednesday.

Mike VI was given a dose of radiation by a team of doctors and physicists at Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center late Wednesday afternoon.

Mike VI was taken to the hospital for treatment in the same cage, pulled by a truck, in which he rides during pregame ceremonies at Tiger Stadium. Doctors will monitor the 420-pound, 10-year-old Siberian Bengal mix over the next day or so to see how he responds to the radiation.

Mike was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning for a simulation in preparation for Wednesday's treatment. Doctors were able to very precisely target the tumor using stereotactic radiotherapy, or SRT. This method of radiation will spare the normal, healthy tissues surrounding the tumor.

According to the LSU veterinary school, doctors were not sure whether to treat Mike on just one day or over two or three days. Officials said Wednesday that he would only need go for one day of treatment at this time.

Doctors said that without treatment Mike could live one or two months, but treatment could extend his life to one or two years.

Mike VI has a tumor in his face near his nose, which was diagnosed as spindle cell sarcoma. He is LSU’s sixth live Tiger mascot, dating back to Mike I in 1936.

