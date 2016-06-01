'The Little Mermaid' makes a splash at Theatre Baton Rouge

Theatre Baton Rouge will close its 2016 season with its summer musical tradition. Set to open on June 3 is the regional premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

"It's a really wonderful story that's honestly appropriate for all ages," said Jenny Ballard, Director of the show and Managing Artistic Director for Theatre Baton Rouge. "Kids are going to love this, adults are going to love this, it's really perfect for families and tickets are selling really fast, so we recommend you get them now."

The play is an adaptation of the hit animated movie of the same name.

"'The Little Mermaid' is the story of Ariel, who of course is a teenage mermaid. She feels like she's out of place in her world and wants to be no where else but among the human beings in the world above," explained Ballard. "So this is the story of her trying to follow that dream against all odds, against all costs, and it's a really touching story about someone really finding their place in the world and balance both worlds and have the happy ending that she wants and deserves."

This production is the regional premiere of the hit Broadway musical, which continues through June 19.

"We're really blessed to have an amazing cast," said Ballard. "Everybody's local and they are all volunteering their time, which is just amazing because this is a really exciting but very performance filled run."

Tickets to the show are $29 and $20 for students. For more information call 225.924.6496 or click here.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.