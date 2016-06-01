Victim claims tree saved her from being murdered

A woman is accused of attempted murder after she allegedly rammed her vehicle into a tree while attempting to hit a woman.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on May 11 shortly after 4 p.m. The report states that the suspect, 40-year-old Deon Pullins, crashed a 1998 Toyota Camry.

"[The victim] stated [Pullins] drove through her fence and straight at her," the officer noted in the report. "She stated she jumped behind a tree at which time [she] slammed into the same tree."

The victim told police that Pullins was able to get the car "unstuck" from the tree and took off in the vehicle.

"The victim stated if it were not for the tree she surely would have been hit by the vehicle," states the report.

A warrant was issued for Pullins' arrest. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property.

Pullins' bond is set at $170,000. Jail records show she had additional bench warrants.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.