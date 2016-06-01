Suspect captured after chase through Tigerland ends with vehicle in flames

Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly taking police on a chase around the Tigerland-area.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the chase ended when the suspect, Jeffery Simon Jr, crashed his vehicle, which then caught fire.

Investigators say the chase started in the 4100 block of Earl Gros at roughly 9 a.m. Officers were initially called to the area for a report of shots fired.

"No one was struck, no one was injured," said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr, Baton Rouge Police Department. "A suspect vehicle fled the area and police gave chase."

The chase ended on River Road near Brightside Rd.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the vehicle caught fire after it crashed into a pole.

"The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody," Sgt. Coppola.

Simon was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

We found that in 2014, Simon was arrested for illegal use of a weapon, attempted second-degree murder and possession of an illegal firearm by convicted felon. Court documents show he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but later pleaded guilty to the amended charges of illegal use of a weapon and was sentenced to 6 months at parish prison.

