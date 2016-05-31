Wanted: Robber wearing dress holds clerk at knifepoint

A man who robbed an employee at a convenience store at knifepoint was reportedly wearing a turquoise dress and black head wrap, officials say.

According to the St. Martinville Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Sunday shortly after 4 a.m. They say the suspect walked into the Myer's Quick Stop on Grandpoint Hwy., and robbed the clerk.

"The suspect is described as black male, approximately 6’ 01” tall weighing approximately 200 lbs," officials said in a press release. "He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with white lettering underneath a turquoise and white dress along with a black head wrap."

The suspect managed to escape on foot before deputies arrived.

If you know anything about this incident or the individual in the picture, please call (337) 394-3071.

