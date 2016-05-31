LSU Police: Man already in prison arrested in connection to theft of catering van

LSU Police arrested a 26-year-old man, who was already in prison, for allegedly stealing catering van.

Officials said the LSU catering van was reported stolen from the Faculty Club parking lot on May 17. They said the van was recovered at an apartment complex located on Alvin Dark Dr.

According to the probable cause report, the theft was captured on surveillance cameras. LSU Police requested information from the public, which helped them identify Haziri Burim as the suspect.

Investigators also recovered additional evidence connecting Burim to the theft of the van.

When questioned Burim allegedly denied taking the vehicle. The report says he was then asked to provide a DNA sample, but he then recanted his denial of the theft.

The individual in the picture is believed to have a possible connection to the case and is wanted for questioning. They did not say whether or not the individual is a possible suspect.

LSU officials said Burim is not a student at the university.

Burim was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for auto theft. Jail records indicate that he was already being housed in the prison for a burglary charge. He was booked into the prison on May 30 for that case.

