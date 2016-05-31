Returning Starters: Vernon Langley WR, Hunter Monson C, Tyler Hendricks OG, Andrew Gauthier LB, Jonathan Mestayer S, Patrick Mensah CB, Kael Howard LB, Elijah Reames DE, Blake Davis P, Preston Stafford KO

2017 Outlook: Coach Fertitta and the Catholic High Bears will be replacing seven Division I players from 2016 with a team of hard-working and disciplined players committed to continuing their culture of excellence on and off the field.

Information provided by Catholic High Sports Information.

