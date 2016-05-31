Police: Woman shot man in the face, wouldn't answer questions

A 25-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder after police say she shot a man in the face and would not answer questions from investigators.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened Monday, May 30 at roughly 3:00 a.m. in an apartment on Aster Street. The apartment complex is located roughly three blocks from LSU's campus.

The woman, Quinyana Jackson, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon. The report notes that Jackson was convicted in 2008 of armed robbery.

"The victim advised a girl, who he was trying to have sex with, had shot him in the face," the officer noted in the report. "Witnesses on scene advised that they had all been in [the apartment] drinking. They advised that the victim had left with [Jackson] and went to her apartment, which is located directly above them. [They] advised that after about 5 minutes, they heard a gunshot."

The victim was shot just above the left eye, states the report.

"There was a trail of blood coming from the suspect door to [the other apartment]," the officer noted. "A search warrant was signed and the suspect's apartment was searched. In the apartment was located a .22 caliber handgun which was fully loaded with one spent round."

The officer claims to have attempted to contact Jackson. After multiple attempts, the officer says Jackson finally answered a call and said she "couldn't talk" and reportedly hung up the phone.

Jackson is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in lieu of a $250,000 bond. The case is assigned to 19th Judicial District Court Judge Richard "Chip" Moore.

