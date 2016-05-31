6-year-old dies after crash on Highland Rd.

A six-year-old child died several days after a crash that happened on Highland Rd. at the intersection of Old Perkins Rd., said officials with the Louisiana State Police.

According to the report, the crash happened at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 and involved three vehicles. The child, Ava Branstetter of Prairieville, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died as a result of those injuries.

A GoFundMe account was established to help pay for the medical expenses. In the description, it notes that Ava, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, has a twin sister who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"She was riding with her grandfather and twin sister to have dinner and they never made it," says the GoFundMe page. "Her twin, Olivia, and her grandfather both have sustained minor injuries in comparison."

Investigators say 67-year-old Jacque Gregory was driving on Highland Rd. when he attempted to make a left turn on Old Perkins Rd. At the same time, a 30-year-old man from El Paso, TX was driving from the opposite direction on Highland Rd.

Gregory's vehicle was struck by the other driver, which caused Gregory's vehicle to roll on the driver's side and slide through the intersection. That's when the car was hit a second time by a vehicle being driven by a 53-year-old woman from Florida.

The GoFundMe page explains that Ava suffered a spinal cord injury and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Despite best efforts, Ava passed away and the page notes that she is donating her organs.

Impairment is not believed to have caused the crash.

Officials did not say whether or not any citations were issued.

