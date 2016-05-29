Fans weigh in on success of Bayou Country Superfest

Thousands of fans packed Tiger Stadium throughout the weekend, but on its final night, many fans were vocal about whether the biggest weekend in Baton Rouge was able to deliver this year.

It was a sea of boots all weekend long as some of the biggest names in country music brought the house down night after night. However, some said the crowds this year did not quite compare to previous years.

"It's a smaller crowd," said Sherman Marcantel. "I'd like to see people coming out, but that's just an indication of the economy with the oil field being down like it is you know."

Taylor Swift kicked off the concert last year and Greg Green said her performance, combined with Kenny Chesney and other country music heavyweights, it would be tough for any act to follow. Headliners for the three-night concert this year included Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Jason Aldean.

"Last year, Taylor Swift helped draw a huge crowd. They opened up the upper decks and sold out everything for her," Green said.

Fans like Brady DeRouen, though, said this year’s lineup was off the charts.

"We've had a great weekend with great artists. Eric Church rocked the house and we're ready for Jason Aldean tonight," DeRouen said.

He and his wife had so much fun they are already making plans for next year.

"Oh yes and next year we're bringing the camper and we're going to tailgate all weekend," DeRouen added.

Now in its seventh year, low ticket sales early on fueled rumors that the concert would not be as well attended this year, but newcomer Jackie Will believes the show was well worth the money.

"Like where can you get Eric Church and Darius Rucker in the same building? And it's like $100, not even for a person to get in. It's amazing," Witt said.

Official numbers for the concert will not be known until later this week, but based on fan reaction alone the event seems to have been a huge success.

