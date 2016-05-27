Bayou Country Superfest excites faithful fans

Bayou Country Superfest is here. Below are all the details you'll need to plan out your weekend of fun. The 2016 event will take place May 27, 28 and 29 at Tiger Stadium.

Before you head to Tiger Stadium for Bayou Country Superfest, WAFB's Louisiana Weekend shares what you need to know to enjoy the biggest Memorial Day concert in Baton Rouge.

This weekend, Tiger Stadium is trading in football pads and cleats for cowboy boots and guitars as the seventh annual Bayou Country Superfest kicked off the first day of the three-day concert.

Thousands of people gathered outside as the gates opened and the first act of the night hit the stage Friday.

Fans at the front lines of the frenzy said they have been waiting all year for this event.

Tamra Parker crossed the river from Mississippi. She has come for Bayou Country Superfest the past four years.

"Because it is worth the drive," Parker said. "It is worth the experience and you got to try it at least one time."

The boots were bountiful and the dance moves were on full display outside the stadium Friday evening. Baton Rouge native Anette Rowzee said she is grateful the city continues to deliver year after year.

"I think it's fantastic. I think Kip Holden does a great job bringing all these artists in and having this festival for us all to come and enjoy. It gives us something to do for Memorial Day," Rowzee said.

"I registered for a Luke Bryan guitar, played some games and had some drinks," Chloe Thomas said.

While many people chose to spend their time inside Tiger Stadium for the concert, others said the real fun is outside at Fan Fest where there are plenty of games and activities for the whole family.

"I mean I think it's really fun than just standing here doing nothing. I mean getting to see all the new people you've never seen ever," Tomika Thomas said.

Perhaps the only complaint of the night is that the concert does not happen more often.

"They need to book more and more. Instead of just one time they need to maybe do it twice a year," said Karen Rancatore.

The concert continues throughout the day Saturday and wraps up on Sunday night.

