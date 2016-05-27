Many baseball fans embrace good luck of LSU's Rally Possum

LSU has a day off after three late-night games at the SEC Tournament, including a 14-inning battle with Florida.

Fans are hoping their recently discovered good luck charm will work its magic as the Tigers look to keep the momentum going into the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday night's nail biter against Florida, it came down to the final few plays, but many fans believe LSU's luck is all thanks to the Rally Possum.

"Whatever works. Whatever you can get behind. If you need a rally sock, that's ok with me too," said LSU fan Ka Leblegg.

Since he first emerged weeks ago during a game against Arkansas, the Rally Possum has quickly taken LSU fans by storm, launching the Tigers to not only a major comeback during that game but saving them during a number of close calls since then.

Lablegg said he didn't quite know what to make of the marsupial when he first made his debut.

"I thought a rat ran on the field and suddenly we turned around the way we were playing so something he brought with him was good luck," Lablegg said.

The honorary good luck has taken on stuffed form at many games, even earning a spot as the Tigers first headed to Hoover earlier this week for the start of the tournament.

The popular Rally Possum not only has a Twitter page with more than 4,000 followers, but local stores are also running out of items with his face on it for die hard fans.

"A lot of people have been coming in," said Erica Krebs, assistant manager at Tiger People Clothiers. "They've been calling and most of the time we've been having to turn people down which is kind of disappointing, but we're trying to get in as many as we can as fast as possible.""

While everyone is not 100 percent sold on the idea of a possum bringing the team all this luck, they are on board with whatever it is as long as the Tigers keep winning.

"I don't know if I believe in the Rally Possum as much as I believe in what it stands for," Lablegg said. "If everybody gets behind that and that's what they need and that's what it takes then that's ok with me."

On Saturday, the Tigers will face off against the winner of the Florida-Mississippi State game, which will be played Friday at 6:30 p.m. Both Friday night's game and LSU's semifinal game will be aired on the SEC Network.

The winner of the semifinal game will advance to the SEC Championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.