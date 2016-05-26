Memorial Day Events (2017)

New numbers just released overnight show that New Orleans may not have been that great for Bayou Country Superfest. A release from organizers states 60,000 people went to the Superdome this weekend to see names like Blake Shelton and Brooks and Dunn.More >>
Memorial Day events list.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 29.More >>
For many, a day on the river is a valued family tradition. To make sure those family gatherings begin and end on a good note, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have increased patrols on the waterways to make sure boaters are safe.More >>
Former state senator Troy Brown's seat finally has a new face.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Their mother had been planning this surprise for three months. They hid Christopher in the choir room until he walked into the gymnasium. Then, finally came the moment.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy Seals’ Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
An East Texas dome sustained heavy damage during Sunday evening's severe thunderstorms.More >>
