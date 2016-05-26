Memorial Day Events (2017)

On Monday, May 29, the country will pause to honor all of the men and women who have died fighting for their country. Here is a list of events honoring fallen service members this weekend.

MONDAY, MAY 29:

Baton Rouge Concert Band

The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform in their annual Memorial Day Concert Monday, May 29. Selections will include American classics and patriotic tunes. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the North Boulevard Town Square. The performance is free and open to the public.

USS Kidd

The USS Kidd will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held in the Louisiana Memorial Plaza adjacent to the museum. This year’s keynote speaker is Mrs. Kim Graham of St. Martinville, a Gold Star Mother. Her son, Private Mark Graham, U.S. Army, died in 2007 of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near his Bradley armored fighting vehicle in northwest Baghdad. He was age 22. Mrs. Graham has since written a book, A Song in the Night, about the effects of her son’s death on their family. The Graham family also set up the Mark W. Graham Foundation (MG 20-20) to help support organizations dedicated to serving wounded soldiers and their families. Graham’s name is one of nearly 7,000 service members engraved in the walls of the Louisiana Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the USS KIDD. The USS KIDD Veterans Museum galleries will be free to the public between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. only. USS KIDD ship tours will be available at the regular admission price of $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. Veterans and military families will receive half-price admission with the presentation of their military ID.

Port Hudson National Cemetery

All scouts, other organizations and individuals are invited to honor our deceased veterans by placing American flags at the grave sites at the Port Hudson National Cemetery. It will take place Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the flag ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. Scouts are asked to please wear their scout uniform and everyone is asked to bring a device (e.g. screwdriver) to punch holes in hard ground. The cemetery is located at 20987 Port Hickey Road in Zachary. The Port Hudson National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen service members. The ceremony is set to being at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the Port Hudson National Cemetery Assembly Area.

TUESDAY, MAY 30:

LSU Memorial Day Ceremony

The LSU Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at noon on the Parade Ground at the LSU War Memorial. The observance will include a wreath-laying ceremony, “Taps” and a moment of silence. The event is open to the public. The keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Skip Bertman, former coach of the LSU baseball team and former LSU athletics director. Those attending the ceremony are also invited to a “Dutch treat” luncheon in the Memorial Tower for veterans, family members and friends of area veterans, as well as state, local and university officials. The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person, and reservations are required. Those planning to attend the luncheon must RSVP as soon as possible. To RSVP for the luncheon or obtain more information about the ceremony, contact Cadets of the Ole War Skule at 225-578-0420, toll free at 1-866-SALUTES or by email at cadets@lsu.edu.

