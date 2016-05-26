Memorial Day events (2017)

On Monday, May 29, the country will pause to honor all of the men and women who have died fighting for their country. Here is a list of events honoring fallen service members this weekend.

We will continue to update this list, so please check back for more events.

FRIDAY, MAY 26:

The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 will once again be planting 11,000 American Flags at the State Capitol on Friday, May 26. These flags represent every Louisiana Citizen who died in service to our country. The planting will begin at 9:00 a.m. The Louisiana National Guard and other Veterans will carry the 11,000 flags on a 6 mile ruck march from LSU to the New State Capitol as a tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters. The Blue and Gold (the mothers who has lost a child serving) Star Mothers will join them at the Old State Capitol to march the final leg with them.

MONDAY, MAY 29:

Baton Rouge Concert Band

The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform in their annual Memorial Day Concert Monday, May 29. Selections will include American classics and patriotic tunes. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the North Boulevard Town Square. The performance is free and open to the public.

USS Kidd

The USS Kidd will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held in the Louisiana Memorial Plaza adjacent to the museum. This year’s keynote speaker is Mrs. Kim Graham of St. Martinville, a Gold Star Mother. Her son, Private Mark Graham, U.S. Army, died in 2007 of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near his Bradley armored fighting vehicle in northwest Baghdad. He was age 22. Mrs. Graham has since written a book, A Song in the Night, about the effects of her son’s death on their family. The Graham family also set up the Mark W. Graham Foundation (MG 20-20) to help support organizations dedicated to serving wounded soldiers and their families. Graham’s name is one of nearly 7,000 service members engraved in the walls of the Louisiana Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the USS KIDD. The USS KIDD Veterans Museum galleries will be free to the public between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. only. USS KIDD ship tours will be available at the regular admission price of $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. Veterans and military families will receive half-price admission with the presentation of their military ID.

Port Hudson National Cemetery

All scouts, other organizations and individuals are invited to honor our deceased veterans by placing American flags at the grave sites at the Port Hudson National Cemetery. It will take place Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the flag ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. Scouts are asked to please wear their scout uniform and everyone is asked to bring a device (e.g. screwdriver) to punch holes in hard ground. The cemetery is located at 20987 Port Hickey Road in Zachary. The Port Hudson National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen service members. The ceremony is set to being at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the Port Hudson National Cemetery Assembly Area.

