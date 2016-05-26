Uncle arrested after 8-year-old tests positive for marijuana

A man was arrested for a felony charge of child abuse after his 8-year-old nephew was admitted to the hospital. The boy claims his uncle forced him to smoke marijuana on multiple occasions.

According to the probable cause report, the child was admitted to the hospital by emergency responders on Feb. 25, 2016. The child told hospital staff his uncle "forced him to smoke mojo," which gave him a "headache and pounding chest pain with racing heart."

The report also states the child admitted to smoking marijuana with his uncle in the past "but he never reacted like this."

Investigators say they spoke to the boy's uncle, 29-year-old Jason Louis Taylor, who denied giving the child marijuana and claims the boy was suffering from a panic attack.

On April 7, investigators obtained a warrant and searched the boy's medical records. They learned he tested positive for marijuana.

Other children in the family also reported that Taylor had not only smoked marijuana in front of them in the past, but had given them some to smoke as well.

"The 10-year-old victim stated that [Taylor] first gave him marijuana to smoke sometime around September or October 2015 and that he has smoke marijuana with [Taylor] approximately 5 times," the officer noted in the report. "The 10-year-old victim advised that the marijuana was green and that the defendant would roll it up and teach the victims how to blow O's with the exhaled marijuana smoke."

Taylor, who has prior criminal arrests, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Along with the cruelty to juveniles charge, Taylor is booked with illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and introduction of contraband into a penal system.

Taylor is being held in lieu of a $37,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.