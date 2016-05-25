Prairieville teacher sentenced to 6 months probation, fined for sexual conduct with student

Louis Aguillard, a former East Ascension High School teacher accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student in 2016 was found guilty and sentenced to six months probation in September 2017.

Aguillard was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine as well as general fees and court costs. The judge also ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service and ordered that Aguillard could not teach or coach during the probationary period. He was required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Aguillard, who worked as an assistant athletic trainer and occupation health teacher at the school, was originally arrested on May 26, 2016. He was accused of having sexual relations with a 17-year-old student.

Following his arrest, A. Denise Graves, the interim superintendent of Ascension Public Schools, released the following statement regarding Aguillard's arrest:

"Today, the Gonzales Police Department arrested a former East Ascension High School teacher and assistant athletic trainer for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our district. Please know that the Ascension Parish School Board requires a criminal background check prior to employment and has a zero tolerance policy in regards to inappropriate contact between students and staff."

