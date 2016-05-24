Third suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Old Jefferson-area

Two suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Old Jefferson-area that killed a 20-year-old man.

According to the probable cause report, deputies arrested Kaleb Rainey of Thibodaux in connection to the murder of Jess Trejos.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, May 18 in the 9400 block of Kindletree Ave. Investigators have already arrested Taylor Besson and Justin Braud.

"...Besson, Braud and [Rainey] picked up the victim in the victim's neighborhood. After the victim entered Besson's truck, they drove to a location to purchase illegal narcotics, then returned to the victim's neighborhood," notes the report. "When they returned...Braud and the victim [were] fighting over the victim's backpack."

At this time investigators believe Braud shot Trejos and took the backpack. They believe Braud got away in Besson's truck.

Braud was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He is being held without bond.

Besson faces charges of principal to first-degree murder and principal to armed robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Rainey is also charged with principal to first-degree murder and principal to armed robbery.

The case has been assigned to Judge Louis Daniel.

