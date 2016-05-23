'Grand Theft Auto' Auburn fan set to complete 6 months probation after guilty plea

His statement to police made the story of his arrest grab global attention. But whatever happened to the Auburn football fan who was arrested for kidnapping, nine counts of hit and run, and said he did it because he wanted to "live the real-life Grand Theft Auto?"

Zachary Burgess, a resident of Hoover, AL, and student at Auburn University, was arrested in Baton Rouge on Sept. 21, 2013.

Burgess was in the city to watch the LSU vs. Auburn game, but he was behind bars during the kickoff. That's because police say he hopped in a running car that was not his and hit several vehicles outside a Tigerland bar.

A woman was inside the car when the Burgess took charge of the vehicle.

The case was assigned to Judge Trudy White.

On November 24, 2015, the case was finally resolved when Burgess changed his plea to "guilty." In exchange, his charges were reduced to one count of false endangerment and a count of hit and run.

Burgess was sentenced to 6 months bench probation, which means other than a weekend in jail waiting to post bond, he served no time thanks to his guilty plea.

Four special stipulations were noted for the period of his bench probation. Provided he satisfies the following terms, the charges will be removed from his permanent record.

Pay court costs of $210 Remain arrest and conviction free for the period of his probation Complete 50 hours of community service Complete a decision making class (out of state approved)

His case is set for review Tuesday, May 24.

