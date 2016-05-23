Funeral service held for former Lt. Gov. 'Bobby' Freeman

The funeral service for former Louisiana Lt. Gov. and judge Robert "Bobby" Freeman was held Monday morning in Plaquemine.

It was no ordinary 'Celebration of Life' at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, but then Freeman's was no ordinary life.

Freeman served as lieutenant governor from 1980 to 1988. He then went on to be the Plaquemine city judge.

Prior to being lieutenant governor, Freeman served in the Louisiana legislature from 1968 to 1980. He was a member of the LSU boxing team and served in the US Army.

The lawyer, businessman, husband, father, grandfather and friend was remembered at a late morning Mass in a church filled nearly to capacity.

Four priests officiated and a who’s who of state political leaders present and past attended.

Gov. John Bel Edwards presented the Freeman family with ceremonial state flags with State Police officers standing guard.

Former Governor Edwin Edwards remembered his friend and former lieutenant governor. Jay Dardenne, Another former lieutenant governor and current commissioner of administration, gave a reading from the Old Testament.

Reverend Father Cleo Milano, a close friend of the Freeman family, delivered an address in remembrance that brought laughter and brought tears. He reminded mourners how much Freeman would be missed and in life, how much Freeman gave.

Freeman was a gentle, gifted, devoted, disciplined, fair public servant who married the love of his life, Marianne Drago Freeman. His marriage of 57 years was exemplary. He and his wife were one in the truest sense.

Father Cleo reminded those in attendance that there was much that Freeman loved. He loved the State of Louisiana and as lieutenant governor, he initiated the first tourism campaigns to bring visitors to the Bayou State.

He loved boxing, which allowed him to earn an education at LSU and become a star on some of the Tigers great teams.

However, Father Cleo reminded mourners, there was nothing more that Freeman loved than his family. He was devoted to his Marianne, his daughter Lisa and son Robert, Jr. (Bobby), and his granddaughter Mary Katherine.

In his words of remembrance, son Bob, Jr. said his father was kind and honorable. The most kind and honorable man he’d ever known. He said his father was a man born poor, from the 'wrong side of the tracks,' and yet in all the success he made of himself and for his family, never forgot where he came from and what in life was really important.

Freeman was a man who loved and who knew love and gave love. He was surrounded by the love of his family when he died last week of natural causes from a ruptured aneurysm at his home in Plaquemine at the age of 82

