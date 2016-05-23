Winners of 5 cars draw keys

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is giving away five brand new cars as part of a raffle.

Five people were selected Thursday as winners of new Lexus vehicles as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign and they drew the keys Monday morning to determine which car each won. Below is the list of winners and car chosen:

The winners are:

Jill Cresup of Baton Rouge (Lexus GS 200t) Mandi Lowery of Prairieville (Lexus NX 200t) Melvin Meche of Rayne (Lexus RX 350) Kandi Bornes of Denham Springs (Lexus RC 200t) Milton Prean of Belle Rose (Lexus IS 200t)

On mobile? Click here for more, including videos of the drawings for names and the cars

The 5 Cars 5 Winners promotion started Monday, March 21. A $50 raffle ticket guaranteed an entry into the drawing to win one of the five cars.

Watch the full behind the scenes coverage of Thursday's drawing below:

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.