Suspect accused of purse snatching near LSU held on $25K bond

A man accused of snatching a purse from a woman near LSU's campus is being held on a $25,000 bond.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened in the 3100 block of Highland Rd. outside an apartment complex.

"The victim was entering a door to an elevator access room," the officer noted in the report. "The defendant grabbed the purse from the victim at which time a short struggle ensued. The defendant was eventually able to pull the purse from the victim and fled on foot."

A short time later officers with the LSU Police Department spotted 19-year-old Eric Curry allegedly in possession of the victim's purse, notes the report.

The victim allegedly identified Curry as the person who took her purse.

During questioning, the officer claims Curry admitted to the incident.

Curry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Bond was set by Judge Louis Daniel.

