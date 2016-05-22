Suspected drunk driver flips vehicle on Walker South Road

Louisiana State Police said a 74-year-old man will be charged with DWI once he is released from the hospital after a crash Sunday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Walker South Road near Clea May Road.

Investigators reported the driver, Roland Deshotel, lost control of the vehicle and it flipped. They have not yet determined what caused him to lose control.

Deshotel, who is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, was reportedly taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.