Crash on Government St. sends BRPD officer, 2 others to hospital

Three people were transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon, including a Baton Rouge Police Officer, after a crash in the downtown-area.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Government Street. Officials say the officer was working a traffic detail and had his lights and sirens activated.

"Traffic was backed up on Government Street due to an event at the River Center," said Sgt. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department. "A vehicle made a left turn off a side street and struck the officer."

Officials say the officer was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The two people in the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are still working the case. They say no citations have been issued at this time.

We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.