Man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving juveniles

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes.

Officials with the 21st Judicial District Court say Tony Wilbanks of Livingston pleaded guilty to principal to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, video voyeurism, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles.

“I am happy that the victims and their families can put this chapter behind them and move forward with their lives," said Assistant District Attorney David Guidry. "I thank them for their cooperation and willingness to appear in court and take this sex offender off our streets. The conviction was a result of excellent police work by the Juveniles Detective Division of LPSO.”

During a search of Wilbanks' home, deputies recovered items they say proved "a variety of inappropriate and illegal sexual conduct" between Wilbanks and juveniles, who were present in the home at the time of the search.

When Wilbanks is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 25 years.

