Can you imagine being the only child in your class who is not wearing a school uniform? This can have a devastating impact on the self-esteem of a young child. Help us help needy and homeless children with school uniforms through this year's Uniforms for Kids effort.

Uniforms for Kids is truly a green project because it recycles a precious resource. We would love to have your used uniforms for needy children.

In today's difficult economy, low-income families are struggling just to pay for rent, utilities and food. Too often, there's not enough left over to buy school uniforms for growing children. Please help needy children through this year's Uniforms for Kids effort by making a financial gift.

A simple donation of $24 dollars will buy a child the two uniforms that he or she needs to attend school. To make a monetary donation to St. Vincent De Paul, click here. Or text UNIFORMS to 99009 to make a donation through your mobile device. *Standard message and data rates may apply.

Our Uniforms for Kids drive is an opportunity for you to help a student begin the school year with confidence. Together you, WAFB, and St. Vincent De Paul can make a difference one uniform at a time.

For more information on how you can make a donation or for drop off locations, call (225) 383-7837.

If you need assistance with uniforms, call (225) 357-8833.

For more information on our 12 parish campaign area (East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Assumption, Ascension, Pointe Coupee, Livingston, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. James, St. Helena and Tangipahoa) please call (225) 357-8833.