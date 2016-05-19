Woman arrested for alleged box cutter slashing during nightclub fight

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for an incident at a nightclub that happened a little less than 1 year ago. She's accused of slashing two woman with a box cutter during a fight in the club's parking lot.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on September 11, 2015 at roughly 2 a.m. outside Club Allure located on Bennington Ave.

"...several females and males started fighting in the parking lot," the officer explains in the report.

The first victim told police that Paris Willis cut her on the side of her face and on the back of her head.

"As victims 2 attempted to break up the fight, she was grabbed by security," the officer added. "Victim 2 advised that while in the grasp of the security guards, [Willis] then attacked her and cur her in the face. Victim 2 advised she did not see [Willis] with the blade, but [Willis] was the only person to strike her at any time during the altercation."

The first victim drove herself to the hospital for medical attention. The report did not note whether or not the second victim sought medical attention.

When questioned by police, Willis allegedly claimed she was defending herself. She claims the first woman attacked her, and then the second woman came at her with a knife. She showed police that she had a cut on her left arm.

Two days later police say one victim showed them a social media post in which Willis wrote about the incident.

"…[Willis] was bragging about cutting her," the officer states in the report.

The report claims that the post said, "I cut her friend up so bad she gotta have plastic surgery in her face."

A warrant was issued and Willis was arrested on May 18, 2016. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated second-degree battery. Bond is set at $30,000.

