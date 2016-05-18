Teen indicted by grand jury for alleged murder of prison cell mate

A teen accused of murdering another teen in parish prison has been formally charged for the crime after a grand jury hearing.

Court records show that 17-year-old Kermitious Thomas has been indicted for the second-degree murder of Tyrin Colbert.

Thomas and Colbert were cell mates at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison when the incident occurred on Feb. 18, 2016.

Investigators believe the two were fighting over a blanket. Thomas allegedly strangled Colbert until he became unconscious. Colbert was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died the next day after being taken off life support.

Thomas was originally booked into the parish prison on December 29 for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond on charges of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, resisting an officer and firearm free zone.

Colbert was booked by BRPD on November 4 on a warrant for sexual battery, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and simple battery.

Because the two were both 17-years-old at the time of the incident, they were held in a cell together.

"In most cases, we have dormitories that have multiple inmates that are all together with the bunks so typically these are more secure, more safer two people cells," said EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Colbert's death is the first such incident at the EBR Parish Prison since at least 2007.

