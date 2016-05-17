Family of 9 displaced after fire destroys home

A family of nine is displaced after a fire destroyed their home, officials say.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze Tuesday at roughly 1:20 p.m. When they arrived, the home located on Fairwood was engulfed.

It took a little over an hour to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Fire investigators continue to work the case.

No injuries were reported.

