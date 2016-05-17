LSU alumna gains Pulitzer Prize for contribution to series about officer-involved shootings

An LSU alumna is part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team for an investigative series focused on officer-involved shootings.

Shreveport-native Amy Brittain is one of the team members at the Washington Post who contributed to the series.

“I think the series speaks to the importance of true accountability journalism,” Brittain said. “When I was a student at LSU, I really developed a passion for that type of reporting as a reporter for The Daily Reveille.”

Brittan's piece "On Duty, Under Fire" tells the story of a Wisconsin state trooper who was gunned down by a bank robber.

"The trooper was on his first day on the job, and as he was dying, he returned fire and shot and killed the suspect," officials with LSU said in a press release. "The story also provides statistics about how many police officers have shot and killed individuals who have already shot someone, brandished a gun or attacked other people."

As a whole, the series takes an in depth look at officer-involved shootings to examine who the victims are most likely to be and why police shoot to kill.

“It was an honor to be a part of such a collaborative, newsroom-wide effort to shed light on fatal shootings by police officers across the country,” said Brittain. “The end result was a data-driven series that resulted in real change, including a pledge from the FBI to overhaul its system for collecting information on officer-involved shootings.”

Brittain received her bachelor’s degree with a concentration in print journalism from the Manship School in 2009. In 2010, she received a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, where she studied at the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism. She began at The Washington Post in 2013 as an investigative reporter.

For more information on the Washington Post series, visit http://www.pulitzer.org/winners/washington-post-staff.

