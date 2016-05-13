Could one case have possibly prevented 5 murders, other violent crimes?

Seven years of violent crimes, including accusations of 5 murders, could have been avoided had there been enough evidence in 2009 to indict and convict a man of murder.

"Baton Rouge Police Department has known that this guy has been out there committing crimes," said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely. "He's been on BRPD's radar. We've arrested him for certain crimes and upon his arrest, being brought before the grand jury, obviously there wasn't enough evidence to convict him."

Jeremy Robertson is only 25-years-old and his criminal history spans his entire adult life. His first official charge in 19th Judicial District Court records was entered in November 2009 for domestic abuse battery.

Robertson pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in April 2010. He was sentenced to 6 months in prison by Judge Don Johnson. It wasn't long before he was released because he was given credit for time served.

Beginning on October 14, 2010, court records show that Robertson was accused of several different crimes that all happened within days of each other.

On October 14, 2010, Robertson is accused of illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was eventually arrested for this in March 2011. However, the District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute due to insufficient evidence.

On October 19, 2010, Robertson is accused of aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon. He was arrested for these charges on January 6, 2011. Again, the District Attorney's Office failed to prosecute due to insufficient evidence.

On October 20, 2010, Robertson is accused of attempted home invasion. This charge was eventually dismissed as part of a plea deal.

On October 25, 2010, Robertson is accused of aggravated battery. This charge was eventually dismissed.

On October 30, 2011, Robertson was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for the home invasion charge. He was released on bond on November 10, 2010.

Police now believe that within 7 days after Robertson was released on bond, he shot and killed George Dyson in Gilbert's Cemetery on Greenwell Springs Rd.

But he wasn't arrested for that murder until May 12, 2016. Instead, on the same day that Dyson's body was discovered in the cemetery, Robertson was arrested for the aggravated battery charge as well as a new charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

On March 24, 2011, while Robertson was behind bars for the aggravated battery and possession of a stolen firearm charge, he was additionally charged with attempted murder. That case was eventually dismissed by the District Attorney's office due to insufficient evidence.

Robertson pleaded guilty to the possession of a stolen firearm charge May 17, 2012 he was sentenced to 36 months with credit for time served. He was released on August 9, 2013 and was placed on supervised probation for 3 years.

On July 14, 2015, Kerry Green was shot and killed at Elm Grove Garden Apartments. Police arrested Robertson in 2016 for allegedly committing this murder.

On August 2, 2015, police say Robertson allegedly shot and killed Kevin Ford, Antonie Harris and Fredrick Corner. It happened in the 2300 block of Jefferson Ave. Again, he was arrested in 2016.

On September 30, 2015, he was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. That case has been picked up by federal prosecutors. He was released on bond and was arrested again in December 2015 for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile, as well as well as attempted second-degree murder. All of those cases are currently being prosecuted.

But all of this happened after Robertson faced a grand jury on March 19, 2009 for the murder of Louis Deggs. The grand jury returned a no true bill for that case, which means the evidence did not support the murder charge and he was released without prejudice.

Today, police say they've obtained new evidence that they believe is strong enough to take the Deggs murder case back to a grand jury.

In the meantime, police say it is possible Robertson's arrest record could grow.

"We believe he may be associated with other shootings in the Baton Rouge area," said Cpl. McKneeley. "We hope now that we have enough evidence to finally put this guy away."

Robertson professed his innocence several times to news media on May 12, 2016.

