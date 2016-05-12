Crews recover body of drowning victim at Whiskey Bay Boat landing

Emergency responders recovered the body of a drowning victim Thursday afternoon at the Whiskey Bay boat landing.

Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirm that the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the water. Agents with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted with the search and recovery.

Investigators say the victim, Justin Viator, and his father, Craig Viator, were on a boat at roughly 1 p.m. when they experienced engine troubles. The boat struck an object and both men were thrown into the water.

Craig was rescued by another nearby boat. Justin, however, never resurfaced after the crash.

Craig Viator was transported to a hospital in the Lafayette-area.

