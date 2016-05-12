Peace Officer Memorial pays tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/1T9ZbTz

Law enforcement representing all branches in the parish gathered in downtown Baton Rouge for a ceremony celebrating National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

Family and fellow brothers and sisters in blue were there to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

In 2015, 128 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty and 8 were from Louisiana.

"We owe our fallen heroes a tremendous debt of gratitude for their patriotic service, unheralded sacrifice and service beyond the call of duty," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr.

During the ceremony, Chief Dabadie called the names of all the officers who have died in the line of duty. That list included his father.

The ceremony was held at the Peace Officers' Memorial Plaza, located behind City Hall.

